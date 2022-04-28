Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers; The eviction vote debate!

Tomorrow night on Big Brother Canada 10, there is going to be an eviction … but what’s going to happen?

We’d call this whole process with Kevin and Haleena exhausting, but even that doesn’t feel like it is doing the situation proper justice. These two have waffled back and forth on who to evict for days and in our mind, they’ve made a rare mistake for them in what’s been an otherwise great game. It’s not so much who the evict as it is how obvious it is that they’ve gone back and forth so much on it. Whoever stays isn’t still going to feel that great about it, and easily could flip and work with Betty. They may as well since Kevin and Haleena feel so much like a final two.

For now (key words), it does seem like they are going to keep Josh and send Jacey-Lynne packing. Is it the right move? We’d argue so, mostly from a jury-vote perspective. Summer seemed to respect Jacey a lot coming out of the house, and we know Summer has NO interest in voting for Josh. Meanwhile, Gino would 100% vote for Jacey and would rally hard for her in the jury. We’re not sure Josh has people who would do the same. Both are capable of winning comps, so we’d say they are about even in that regard.

At this point for Kevin and Haleena, it really comes down to winning the final competitions, and that’s where another mistake comes into play here. They could have been spending the past two days devoting almost all their time to studying for later comps. Instead, they’ve focused on this. That could bite them in the butt in the long run, so they better spend the next few days hitting the material hard and cramming to ensure they land in a good spot.

