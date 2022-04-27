Kung Fu season 2 episode 8 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Disclosure’?

As you prepare for Kung Fu season 2 episode 8 on The CW next week, there’s a lot of important stuff you can expect. This episode is titled “Disclosure,” and at the heart of it there could be something fun: An anniversary party! Isn’t that a cause for celebration?

Well, it would be if everything goes according to plan, and we just have a feeling that very little will here. This is an episode that is stuffed full of secrets — Nicky’s certainly got one, but what comes of it within this episode remains to be seen.

Below, you can check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

HARMONY DUMPLINGS’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY – As Nicky (Olivia Liang) wrestles with a secret she’s been keeping from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao), she teams up with Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), who makes a major discovery about his former boss. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) attempts to pull off a surprise 25th anniversary party for Harmony Dumpling against her mother’s wishes, and Ryan (Jon Prasida) begins to question what Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena) may be hiding from him. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Eddie Liu, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode with story by Linda Ge and teleplay by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#208). Original airdate 5/4/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The good news we can report, at least for the time being, is that the show’s not going to be slowing down in terms of its pace coming up. There are a lot of new episodes over the next few weeks and within those, we should understand not only what Nicky is up against, but also what are some of the best ways for her to take it down.

