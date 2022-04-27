Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are you about to see the emotional story of season 4 episode 17?

Given that The Goldbergs and The Conners are in repeats tonight, it makes sense of there’s a little bit of confusion when it comes to the David Giuntoli drama now. Yet, here is where we can share some good news: There is a new installment coming soon! Not only that, but “60 Minutes” is not your ordinary hour of TV in this world. It marks the TV directorial debut of one Allison Miller, and we feel like there’s going to be some really great emotional stuff worth diving into here.

To get a few more details about all of that, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

“60 minutes” – Gary hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline; Eddie makes a surprising discovery at Katherine’s house, and Rome struggles to connect with an impressionable group of young artists on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are a handful of stories coming on the other side of tonight as well, and they’ll most likely all built towards a big, emotionally-resonant finale. This is where we remind you to not only watch the show live, but tell all of your friends and loved ones to do the same. There is no formal season 5 renewal as of yet! This show is very much on the bubble, so we do tend to think we’re in a spot right now where every single viewer matters a great deal.

