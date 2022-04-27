The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: Elisabeth Moss on stories to come

While there is no firm premiere date as of yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, we know filming has gone on for most of the year. With that, we tend to think that Hulu will be giving a larger update here before too long.

Hopefully with that update comes a few more details on what ahead; for now, we’ll take whatever small morsel star Elisabeth Moss is eager to pass along.

Speaking to TVLine while promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ project Shining Girls, Moss made it clear that there’s a lot of dark, intense stuff coming, whether it be in Gilead or north of the border:

“I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had … We’ve definitely had some seasons [where], you know, a lot happens. Some seasons, not as much happens. I almost can’t keep up with [what’s happening this time] and it’s not lip service. I truly mean I almost can’t keep up with the amount of activity that’s happening.”

While there’s been no indication that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is going to be the final one on Hulu, this quote does offer an indication that we’re a little bit closer to an end than a beginning. We’d advise you to prepare yourself accordingly — personally, we’re preparing for war. We know that June is now looking at the situation as a cause so much bigger than herself, and she may not stop until Gilead is toppled for good.

