Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 20 preview

Is The Goldbergs new tonight at ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 20 coming in just a few hours?

We know that there’s still a good bit to look forward to, both in terms of this season and next. Adam’s graduation is coming, Beverly has some big decisions to make and in general, there are some challenges when it comes to how to accommodate Jeff Garlin’s exit. More of the broad-scale changes will happen in season 10, which has already been renewed.

Let’s get back to the issue at hand here, though: Unfortunately, there is no new installment coming on tonight, but note that this hiatus is a pretty brief one! The show is going to be back with new episodes next week and from there, you can see a buildup leading into the upcoming finale. We can’t give you many details about that just yet, but we can at least share more info on what is coming beforehand:

Season 9 episode 20, “Sunday Chow-Fun Day” – With Adam’s graduation approaching, Beverly debates staying on as William Penn Academy’s Quaker Warden. Forever butting heads with principal Ball, her choice also affects his decision to stay or not. Meanwhile, Erica tries to get out of the Schwartz’s longstanding tradition of dinner together every Sunday and the subsequent household chores. She soon realizes the importance of finding balance between the demands of family and marriage on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 9 episode 21, “One Exquisite Evening with Madonna”– After a mold issue at home forces Erica and Geoff to stay at the Goldberg house, Beverly senses tensions in their marriage and seizes the opportunity to impart a little marital advice on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

