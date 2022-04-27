Legacies season 4 episode 16 spoilers: Luke Mitchell on Hope, Ken chaos

Legacies season 4 episode 6 is going to be coming on The CW in just a matter of days, and we 100% hope that you love chaos. There’s a lot of it coming!

This show loves contrast — that’s something we very-much know already. You’re going to be seeing a lot of that coming, mostly as you compare the send-off to Klaus and then Luke Mitchell’s character of Ken taking center stage. This character is a literal god. He’s used to being the most-powerful being in existence and with that, we can say that he’s not going to be altogether thrilled with the arrival of Hope on the scene. All of a sudden, here is this person he perceives to be a threat. He’s going to want to do anything and everything he can to ensure that he stands atop the metaphorical mountaintop here.

So what can you expect from the showdown between these two characters? Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Mitchell had to say:

“Ken’s not shy, and he’s extremely powerful, so he’s going to come in swinging and he’s going to get what he wants — that’s the bottom line … Hope is very powerful, but she’s dealing with a god now, someone who can pretty much do whatever he wants. It’s quite a first confrontation, but I will say that Ken is a little taken aback. I think he expects it to be easier, and it doesn’t quite pan out that way. It’s a bit of an ego challenge for him, which evolves into something bigger and deadlier.”

While we can’t speak to whether or not this arc will last for the rest of the season, it is something that could be explored for the next little while. On paper, it feels weird, imaginative, strange, and so on-brand for this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







