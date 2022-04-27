Good Sam season 1 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: What’s next for Sam?

Next week on Good Sam season 1 episode 13, you are going to be seeing an all-important finale! “To Whom It May Concern” is going to stand out from the pack in a number of ways — expect for it to be emotional, surprising, and also focused very much in something that’s long been at the core of the story in the relationship between Griff and Sam.

Are these two ever going to be on the same page? We’d sure hope so, but we recognize fully that in this world, noting his altogether guaranteed! You almost have to prepare for a few more twists, and for things to end in a spot that nobody quite expects.

For a few specifics about this episode now, go ahead and check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“To Whom It May Concern” – In the wake of Sam’s successful execution of a groundbreaking surgical technique, the battle between her and her father, Griff, takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital, on the season finale of the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end?

We pretty-much expect so. While we’d say that the show is unlikely to return for a season 2 based on its current ratings, its scripts were put together at a time when everything was still a little more unclear in regards to the future. Our hope is that we’re at least going to see an ending that offers up some closure as to what the future could hold, while also giving an element of closure to what you’ve seen so far.

