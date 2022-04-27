Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? More season 4 episode 18 talk

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are you going to have a chance to check out season 4 episode 18 in a matter of hours?

We know that there was a hiatus with the sitcom last week and because of that, you may be hoping to see more episodes in just a matter of hours. We understand that but, unfortunately, we don’t have good news here to share. Instead, there is no new episode tonight and you’re going to be waiting until Wednesday, May 4 to get a better sense of what the future holds. This episode will be eventful, though, and it could be one that dramatically alters the course of Darlene’s future.

If you do want to get some more details all about that or anything else that is coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

“The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling” – Darlene struggles to cope with the stress of construction; and after a serious accident, she reevaluates everything and makes a life-changing decision. Elsewhere, Lou, a familiar face from the past, returns as Mark’s combative contrabassoon teacher; but after he butts heads with Mark, Dan steps in, only to realize that their similarities may outweigh their differences, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know there are still a small number of stories to come this season, so you will see in some form the aftermath of whatever Darlene decides here. We also still think there’s going to be a season 5 coming after the fact; until we hear otherwise, we’re going to continue assuming that there is some life still in The Conners yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







