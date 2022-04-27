This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Is William returning?

Before This Is Us season 6 concludes, are we going to see some more familiar faces stopping by? It makes some sense, given that the show is going to want to honor its past while also looking a little bit more to its future.

With all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and share some good news now: It looks like Ron Cephas Jones will be making at least one more appearance as William Hill! In a post at the bottom of this article, you can see a behind-the-scenes image of Jones alongside Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman, who plays the youngest version of Randall on the series.

Let’s make one thing clear: We’re not guaranteeing that Coleman and Jones are going to have any scenes together. They may have just been on set the same day. Yet, it does appear as though we’re going to be seeing Randall’s biological father back on the show again before things wrap up. Some of our favorite episodes from early on in the series featured Jones front and center — we don’t think we’ll ever be truly over the events of “Memphis.”

Note that there are still four episodes remaining for This Is Us, and it begins with the story “Miguel” next week that is all about that character. Finally, we’re going to understand more of his journey, and we’re very-much excited to explore that further. The series finale is currently set to air on Tuesday, May 24.

