Chicago Fire season 10 finale spoilers: Jesse Spencer returning as Casey

We know there’s been chatter about Jesse Spencer and the Chicago Fire season 10 finale for quite some time. Let’s just say that today, the good news is finally confirmed!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Derek Haas confirmed that former series regular Jesse Spencer will be coming back as Matt Casey for the final episode of the season. When he departed earlier this season he made it clear that he would be happy to come back and now, we’re glad to see that this is happening. Haas also notes that there’s a very particular reason for the character to come back as Severide and Stella are about to be married:

“We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that … The character pledged he would be best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge.”

When Casey does return, there are going to be some interesting topics discussed regarding his own future. We know that he’s rather happy with a number of parts of his life, but does that include his relationship with Brett? That’s complicated. He loves her, but he also is living in Oregon now. Will they be able to do a long-distance thing over the course of the next couple of years? Or, does Brett decide to move there? We don’t want to see Kara Killmer leave the show, but that’s certainly something we’re wondering about right now. (She’s probably getting a better understanding of life there now, as she hasn’t appeared on the show in a little while.)

The Chicago Fire finale is exactly four weeks from tonight — we’re looking forward to sharing more soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you think about Jesse Spencer coming back as Casey for the Chicago Fire season 10 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







