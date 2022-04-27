Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live for new Peacock series?

Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live at the end of this season? We know there’s been speculation about that for a while. The longtime cast member has been MIA from the last few episodes and now, there are reports that he has landed a role in a brand-new series.

According to TVLine, Davidson is set to write and executive produce Bupkis, a show where he will play a heightened version of himself — and yea, the Curb Your Enthusiasm comparisons are going to be inevitable here. (Fun fact: Pete at one point dated Larry David’s daughter Cazzie.) The streaming service claims in a statement that the new show “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

We should note that SNL guru Lorne Michaels is an executive-producer on Bupkis, meaning that Pete will still be tied to the world of the sketch show in some way. Lorne does tend to collaborate with cast members on other projects, so this is hardly a surprise. Whether or not it will impact his future on SNL itself, however, remains to be seen. He could seemingly balance both since other cast members do (see Aidy Bryant and Shrill), but there’s no guarantee that he will.

In a new statement about this show, Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had the following to say:

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view … Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate.”

The one thing we do know is that Peacock is lucky to get this show. The streaming service hasn’t taken off in the same way as its competitors, and this brings them a big name and plenty of intruge.

