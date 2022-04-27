Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get that show back alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that we are at the part of the TV season that is often constituted as the home stretch. There are some big things that we’re building to here, especially when you think about the finales. One Chicago has a way of capping off their seasons with dramatic reveals and cliffhangers that leave us all collectively breathless.

Rest assured that some of these big moments are coming for a number of our favorite characters. Unfortunately, we won’t have a chance to see them tonight. There are no new episodes tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting until May 11 to see any of these shows back. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that once these shows are back, you’ll get more stories the rest of the way. Hopefully, that makes it a little bit easier to tolerate the way.

There is also one other thing we can offer here to make things easier — synopses for all three of these shows! Just in looking at these, you can see there’s a lot of drama to come across the board.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 20, “End of the Day, Anything Can Happen” – 05/11/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan helps the daughter of a mob boss. A grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson. Ethan struggles with some shocking news about his father. Will and Vanessa care for Maggie’s high school classmate. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 20, “Halfway to the Moon” – 05/11/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A family friend asks Herrmann for some advice on opening a bar. Tensions run high between Emma and Violet. Kidd struggles to keep her team together. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 20, “Memory” – 05/11/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team delve into a cold case in search of clues to solve a shocking new crime. With its focus on buried memories, the case sparks concern for Burgess and Ruzek about Makayla’s mental healing. TV-14

