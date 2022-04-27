The Last OG season 5 not happening at TBS

Yesterday, we reported that two of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable networks in TBS and TNT are officially getting out of the business of producing scripted content. It’s a hard thing to accept, mostly because both of these networks have produced some awesome stuff over the years.

Yet, we have to accept the reality that many shows are going to be either canceled or ending that once aired on these channels, and today, we’ve got news on that in the form of The Last OG. Per a new report from TVLine, the Tracy Morgan-led series will not be coming back for a season 5. The creatives were informed of this decision months ago, so this long predates the announcement from yesterday about TBS and TNT. Was it still clear that the writing was on the wall way back when? Possibly, and finding out about this decision at that time may have allowed them to start looking towards other possibilities.

While the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery could have played a preemptive role in this decision, it may not be the only one. The ratings for season 4 late last year were down more than 30% in most live metrics versus season 3, and the show did lose some of its buzz without Tiffany Haddish. Even if TBS and TNT hadn’t decided to move away from scripted programming, there’s still a chance season 4 could’ve been the final season.

Is there a chance that season 5 could happen elsewhere, like at HBO Max? It does feel like most of the Warner Bros. Discovery’s content will be pushed to that service, but there is not any indication that this is happening with The Last OG right now., We’ll at least monitor the situation, and hand over more updates if or when there is something to report.

