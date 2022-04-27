Moon Knight season 1 episode 5: Did we meet Jake Lockley?

Moon Knight season 1 episode 5 is as much of a tour de force for Oscar Isaac as we have ever seen. It was painful, emotional, and in the end, also quite informative. We learned a good bit about the origin story for Marc Spector / Steven Grant, and we may have also met the third alter, well-known from the comics.

Was there a moment where Jake Lockley arrived on the show? It was brief, but it feels like it. We heard Isaac use a different voice (a New York) accident in the doctor’s office, but he was sedated before he could get too far into it. The words “Jake Lockley” have yet to even be uttered, but we don’t think that this change of voice was an accident. This represents Moon Knight setting the stage for something more, whether it be in the finale or a possible season 2. (There is no official renewal for the series as of yet.)

How the show did present Jake is somewhat curious, since it feels like he still lives within Marc as opposed to fully surfacing as his own; he doesn’t have his own outfit as of yet, and we haven’t seen as much of an awareness of him for the time being. This could represent the show allowing us to see more of how this identity is truly born, and of course remixing a few different things from the comics at the same time. Moon Knight has been known already to deviate with the timing of things in the source material; a good example of that is when they opted to debut Mr. Knight.

Of course, there is only one episode left this season, so there’s not much time to give us a lot more Jake. There are other problems, as well, including the current state of Steven Grant after going over the side. Marc got to see the Field of Reeds. As for Steven? Not so much.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Moon Knight right now, including more on the finale

What did you think about the events of Moon Knight season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for even further insight. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







