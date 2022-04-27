As you prepare for Moon Knight season 1 episode 6 next week, it’s understandable to have a pit in your stomach. This is, after all, the big finale for the series, and there are a multitude of things to both wonder and worry about for the time being.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Think in terms of the status of one Steven Grant. He didn’t make it to the Field of Reeds; as a matter of fact, he went overboard and was petrified! What does this mean for his future? That is something that remains to be seen, and we’ll have to see what can be done.

One of the things that we believe the show presented to us over the past few episodes is Steven learning to accept more of who Marc was in his life. It has not been an easy journey for him to do that. Yet, he tries to help battle off the dark figures from his past episode 5, and to us we tend to interpret that as a measure of acceptance. It’s enough to make us wonder if, somehow, Marc is going to head back from the Field of Reeds in order to find Steven and help him. Marc’s attitude towards Steven has long been one of frustration, but has he started to understand more of his value?

It’s going to be interesting to also see if Moon Knight is going to offer up much closure in this finale, or spend more of its total time working to set up a potential season 2. It’s easy to make a case for the latter, mostly because it feels like there are so many loose ends right now. How is the show going to be able to tie them together? It’s possible they will, but it is not going to be easy.

