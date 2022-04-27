This Is Us season 6 episode 15 promo: Miguel searches for ‘home’

This Is Us season 6 episode 15 is a story set to air next week, and it really is the one we’ve all been waiting for.

Why did the show wait until the final season — and really, the final portion of that — to give us a larger look at Miguel? We think it’s a measure of making us really want it, and understand more of what it’s like to be in the character’s shows — often forgotten and overlooked until he’s truly needed.

The promo below for this episode (titled “Miguel”) really does give you a lot of details about his journey in a short period of time. You see in here some of his earlier life, when he was first getting to know Rebecca, and then also him realizing in Houston what his life was missing. We know that eventually he reconnects with his future wife and they find their way back to each other — but it’s not a quick journey. The only time he ever felt like he was at “home,” though, was when he was with Mandy Moore’s character.

What is exciting about this episode is that we’re going to be exploring a different era of the series than what we have in the past. We don’t tend to get a lot in between when Miguel left for Houston and when the first season of the show takes place. There’s a lot of content to get into here, and then, there is the future. We’re still worried that Miguel dies before Rebecca is on her deathbed at the (completed) Pearson family compound.

