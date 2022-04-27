New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17: Did Helen lose her voice?

Tonight, New Amsterdam season 4 episode 17 delivered a dramatic twist at the end of the episode … and it’s definitely one we are stressing about.

Sure, there is good news here in the form of Max and Helen getting engaged, and also that she did not die after being drugged the night of the party. Of course, because the writers can’t let us just have nice things, the end of the episode sent us straight down a rabbit hole of sadness like no other. Helen finally got so see the ring! This was a culmination of the entire relationship she had with Max! Then, she was stunned to discover that after her surgery, she could not speak. Her voice was gone, and the realization of this was horrifying. We felt for her in more ways than we can ever completely identify here and now, we have to wonder if it is going to come back.

Do we want to be optimistic? Absolutely, and for a multitude of reasons. Sure, this show can be really sad, but we like to imagine that they are not that sad. We hope that this is just a one or two-episode twist that can be tied together before the finale.

With that being said, we do have to question whether this was needed in order to deliver any further drama here. You already had Helen dealing with a lot of other traumatic situations in the episode, and it felt like the ring could’ve offered a moment of much-needed relief. Maybe that’s coming, but it’s not coming tonight and that’s what makes the end of the episode feel a little bit more bittersweet than it should.

How concerned are you for Helen moving forward into New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18?

Do you think the show really needed to send another dramatic twist in the direction of these characters? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do, remember to stay here at the site — there are some more updates on the way there for the rest of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

