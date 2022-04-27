HBO defends Winning Time in statement after Jerry West speaks out

Winning Time has been a success story over on HBO, but that doesn’t mean that every single person out there is happy about it.

In particular, we’ve heard from everyone from Jerry West to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about the show, which is based on the early days of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty. West has gone so far as to demand a retraction.

From the start, the network has claimed that Winning Time it is a dramatization, and never claimed that it was a documentary of how things unfolded for Magic, Kareen, or Dr. Buss. Yet, does it have a responsibility to present true events as accurately as possible? We imagine that this is going to be a huge story over the next several weeks, as West and others are not backing down with their criticism. Yet, HBO this week issued a new statement to The Hollywood Reporter defending everything that they have put on-screen:

“HBO has a long history of producing compelling content drawn from actual facts and events that are fictionalized in part for dramatic purposes … Winning Time is not a documentary and has not been presented as such. However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

One of the questions critics will raise is whether or not viewers know the difference between a documentary and this show, and they will assume that the more “dramatic” parts of the series are 100% real. Is that really something HBO needs to worry about? If you were there during the actual rise of the Lakers many decades ago, you may think so.

Winning Time has already been renewed for a second season, so regardless of what you think of the show and its take on events, it won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

Where do you stand amidst this entire debate on Winning Time and its presentation of the Lakers?

Where do you stand amidst this entire debate on Winning Time and its presentation of the Lakers?

