This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Will Alexandra Breckenridge stick around?

Now that we know the truth about Kevin and Sophie on This Is Us season 6, are we going to see more of Alexandra Breckenridge? Is that something to be excited for?

If you’ve loved the actress on the show over the years, obviously you’re clamoring for more — and beyond just that, you’re probably thrilled that she and Kevin are now together. It feels like they’re going to go the distance, but that of course doesn’t mean that she’s going to keep appearing on-screen.

Luckily, we have it on good authority that she will, and that is courtesy of Alexandra herself! Speaking to TVLine, the actress (who also stars in Virgin River) indicates that she will be coming back as her character moving forward. She also says the following when asked if the remaining episodes are going to focus a lot of Kevin and Sophie:

There’s so few episodes after this one. Coming to Rebecca’s deathbed is a big deal. For Sophie, Beth, and Phillip, they’re the support system and the support team for the Pearson kids as they navigate this really tumultuous, horrific disease and their mother, who is such a huge figure in the family.

The most important thing for now is that it doesn’t feel like there’s anything more to worry about when it comes to these characters. We do imagine

