Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam? Is Helen Sharpe okay?

Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam following tonight’s season 4 episode 17? If you had some fears going in, we understand.

What’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just say it’s tied to a medical emergency that presented itself at the end of last week, a consequence from the hospital staff having what was meant to be a fun night out. Why can’t these people ever catch a break? We suppose it’s because the show is a drama, but that doesn’t exactly make us any happier here.

The one thing we could say entering the episode is that there was no clear sign that Freema was leaving the show at the end of it. The only thing we did know is that she was going to be in some peril, and we saw that early on tonight when she was hospitalized and Max started to take her through some tests. Then, the news went from bad to worse as she was forced to make some really difficult decisions almost right away.

Were you worried that Freema Agyeman would be leaving New Amsterdam and the Helen character entering the episode?

