Evil season 3 spoilers: Prepare for a lot more Sister Andrea!

As you prepare for the launch of Evil season 3 on Paramount+ this June, why not share some good news from a casting point of view?

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Andrea Martin has been officially promoted to series regular for her role of Sister Andrea. She made a number of appearances in season 2, and felt increasingly important to David as she worked to advise him on both his spiritual and supernatural journeys. Martin had an especially-big moment involving a demon at the end of the season, and the promotion of course hints at a much larger role coming up.

We absolutely feel like Evil season 3 is going to bring all sorts of fantastic stuff to the forefront, whether it be more twisted cases or opportunities to see things build following what happened with Kristen and David. Now that the show has also been more firmly established at the Paramount+ streaming service, we think that it’s going to embolden the writers to take things to yet another level. There are ten episodes in this season, and the plan is to roll them out on a weekly basis. We’ll have to wait for some more specifics when it comes to air dates or hiatuses, but hopefully, this show will be the perfect thing to dive into amidst what could be a rather challenging summer otherwise in terms of TV programming.

If there is one more thing we’re craving at this point when it comes to Evil, it is getting more footage. Hopefully, that’s something that we will have a chance to dive into in the relatively-near future. You know that executive producers Robert and Michelle King will go all out in delivering some of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

