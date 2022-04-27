Walker star Jared Padalecki shares update following car accident

Over the weekend, the news was revealed that Walker and Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was involved in a serious car accident. It’s one that, per his co-star Jensen Ackles, could have been so much worse, and his injuries were still serious enough to cause him to miss a convention appearance. Not only that, but he also has been away from the Walker set so far this week.

Today, we were lucky to hear from Jared himself. In a new post on Twitter the actor indicated that he is doing much better, and could also be back at work a little later in the week:

Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.

As you would expect, this news was met with universal relief; he’s been such a big part of all of our collective TV lives for years now!

There were no fatalities that occurred in the crash (which happened last week), and let’s hope that all other parties involved are also doing well. Jared’s closing in on the end of Walker season 2 production and after that, he will have a longer break to either rest or pursue some other interests. The show has already been renewed for a season 3, so there is at least nothing to be concerned about when it comes to that. Here’s to hoping that Jared returns to set and is doing much better before too long! Also, here’s to hoping that Walker finishes strong; there are still multiple episodes to air before we reach the temporary end of the road here.

