This Is Us season 6 episode 15 spoilers: Jon Huertas teases ‘Miguel’ story

Next week This Is Us season 6 episode 15 is going to be changing course, and giving you a story so many have wanted for a long time: “Miguel.”

We know bits and pieces about the character’s backstory, from his friendship with Jack Pearson to how he eventually fell in love with Rebecca. We’ve seen him in the present and yet, there are many other questions to wonder. We’ve seen some of his family, but only a small portion of it. Meanwhile, we also still don’t know what happens to him far in the future.

This episode is going to be an enormous showcase for Jon Huertas, who has been waiting for years to get this sort of script and a deep dive into his backstory. Given that there are only four episodes left, we’re glad that this opportunity is finally presenting itself!

While Huertas wasn’t able to give too much of this story away in advance to TV Insider in a new interview, he does at least set the stage for all sorts of big stuff:

I’m really happy about this episode because it’s diving deep into Miguel’s history. It’s going way back. There’s a lot of authenticity in this episode. The show allowed me to come into the writers’ room and help break the episode. I was able to share a lot of emotional footnotes in my life to help tell Miguel’s story. They [invited] me to go find a director for the episode, too.

We’ll admit that we’re going into this episode expecting to both laugh and cry. We’re extremely concerned Miguel dies before we get to Rebecca’s deathbed but even if that happens, there could be other big stuff on the way.

