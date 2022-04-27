Magnum PI season 4 episode 19 video: Is Magnum asking Higgins out?

Friday night’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 19 is coming on CBS in just a matter of hours, and we come bearing advice: Prepare for “The Long Sleep” to hit you right in the feels.

For some more evidence of that, just look at the sneak peek below! In this you can see Thomas approaching Higgins while she is trying to pick out the right bottle of wine, and he’s curious to see if she wants to do something away from work for a while. Is he asking her out? He doesn’t say it’s a date, but the butterflies that seem to be in his stomach suggest so. He clearly questions whether or not he should ask it before he does and that’s understandable. He knows there’s a lot at stake if he does pursue things romantically with her — they work together! Also, they are very much good friends.

Now, here’s the bad news for Magnum: Higgy already has a date. We’re also not sure she was aware of his intentions in the first place. She’s going off on a picnic; hence, the reason why she was looking for a bottle of wine. While Magnum acts happy for her in this moment, we have to think that he’s bummed somewhere on the inside.

Will he give up after that? We don’t think so, but so much of this comes down to how assertive he really wants to be. There’s a risk here that she ends up in a serious relationship elsewhere and doesn’t understand just how he feels about her. If she did know that, everything could change.

We know that there’s going to be a lot of great action and drama within this episode, so have no fear about any of that. We just tend to enjoy a little bit of romantic intrigue thrown in here, as well.

What do you think will happen with Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 4 episode 19?

