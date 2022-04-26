FBI: International season 1 episode 19 return date: The path ahead!

After tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes sense to want the FBI: International season 1 episode 19 return date. We are moving closer to the end of the season and with that in mind, there’s more demand for big stories! Also, we know that there’s typically a continuous arc of stories at this point and there are fewer hiatuses across the board.

Alas, here is where we DO have to share some bad news: There is no new installment coming on CBS next week. This is the final hiatus of the season, though, and once we get to May 10, we will officially be at the home stretch. Episode 19 is titled “Get That Revolution Started,” and that will carry over to episode 20 (titled “Red Penguin”) airing on May 17. The season 1 finale on May 24 does not have a title as of yet, but you can check out the synopsis for it below:

When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down outside of a small town in Poland, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight. Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information from his mother.

Will there be some sort of big, life-altering cliffhanger for one of the main characters at the end of all of this? We wouldn’t be 100% shocked if that is the case! Just remember for a moment that these shows are in the same mold as everything else from Dick Wolf, and he has never shied away from delivering something of that nature in the past (though he does not do it with every single show). FBI: International is likely to get a second season, and that may make everyone more comfortable in doing something like this.

