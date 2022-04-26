Superman & Lois season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Truth and Consequences’

After tonight’s journey into Bizarro-World, it only makes sense to want more on Superman & Lois season 2 episode 11. Luckily, we’re here to help with that very thing! The show will be venturing in a few other directions with “Truth and Consequences.”

The first thing that we have to do here is share the (very intriguing) Superman & Lois season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong (#211). Original airdate 5/3/2022.

Is this one of the most interesting synopses ever released by The CW? It feels like it; it reads almost like stage directions, and it is throwing you into an individual scene rather than giving you much info on the story itself. To us, this is a reminder that tonight’s episode is so important that the writers / the network didn’t want to offer up many clues in advance as to what was going to be happening. They recognized that the small taste via the synopsis is enough and in that sense, they are right.

The bad news, meanwhile, is that this is the last episode before another hiatus. We know that this season is really being spaced out, but the quality is so top-notch that we’re trying to not be altogether upset about it in the end.

