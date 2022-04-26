Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Where is Maggie Bell in season 4?

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI and her role of Maggie Bell? We know that the character is MIA for tonight’s episode. With that, we understand if there are some fears out there that we’re near the end of the road here.

With that in mind, let’s do our best to ease a few concerns that are out there. While Maggie is recovering from the sarin gas situation last week, you shouldn’t be worried about the actress’ long-term future. It has been the plan for a while to write Peregrym off the show for the final episodes of the season, as she is on maternity leave. While there is no official season 5 renewal at the moment, it does feel almost like a foregone conclusion and there’s little reason to think that it’s not going to happen.

While Missy is gone from the show, you will be seeing more of Nina Chase, played by The Boys / The Flash actress Shantel VanSanten. This will allow the show to have a slightly different energy, while still also delivering some of the big cases you love. Even though Maggie may be absent, we do still expect for her to be mentioned here and there across the story. We don’t think that it is the intention here in the slightest for the writers and producers to forget about her outright. After all, there are still a number of ways to clue is in to how she is doing and the progress she’s making along the way!

Given that tonight’s FBI is the last one for the next couple of weeks, we are at least hoping for some sort of renewal news before it comes back with its May run leading up to the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you want to see from Missy Peregrym when she does return to FBI?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay put for some more updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







