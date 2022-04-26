Snowpiercer season 4: Is it now set to be final season at TNT?

We know that Snowpiercer was renewed for a season 4 all the way back in the summer of last year. Now, it’s looking more and more like this will be the end of the road.

According to a new report from Variety, new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is moving TNT and TBS entirely out of the scripted programming business. They will no longer develop new projects there in what is supposedly a cost-saving move for what could be a more streamlined operation. This new entity, for the record, is also one of the reasons why there is concern over the future of many CW shows, including Legacies and Legends of Tomorrow.

Let’s get back to Snowpiercer. What does this mean for the future of this show? Given that season 4 is already underway, we tend to believe that the current renewal will hold. However, we cannot say we’re optimistic about anything beyond that. It’s hard to be when they aren’t investing in scripting any further on this level. We suppose that it’s possible that post-apocalyptic drama moves somewhere else, but it’s also possible it is the end of the road outright.

In a lot of ways, Snowpiercer is really the last show standing at TNT anyway. Animal Kingdom will be airing its sixth and final season this summer, and a number of other programs have been cut by the wayside. The end of the network’s scripted slate is rather sad, especially when you think about how they were, once upon a time, one of the most popular cable channels out there thanks to shows like The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles. They were ultimately a big casualty of the streaming era, where viewers were able to find content easier and without paying the full cost of a cable subscription.

