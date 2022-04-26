The Girl from Plainville season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The verdict

Next week on The Girl from Plainville season 1 episode 8, you are going to see the end of this story. Or, at least the show’s version of it.

What’s made the recent run of true-crime inspired scripted series all the more complex is how so many of them are ongoing. The case of Michelle Carter is complicated. The show seems to be going mostly up to the verdict, which makes sense given the legal precedent here. So much of the entire case was about defining the criminality of some of her texts and their role in the death of Conrad Roy. The show has focused on much of this, but then also the potential inner workings in Carter’s head.

For a few more details about what the finale is bringing to the table, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

Coco’s last day. Michelle struggles with the future. The Carters and Roys both try to find closure after tragedy.

We know that Carter was released from prison in early 2020, months earlier than previously planned. Since that time she’s kept a relatively low profile, but this is what we mean by the story being ongoing. There’s technically more that could be written and told, but we don’t think that this is the fundamental purpose of the show. The Girl from Plainville was largely about one relationship, one trial, and the ripple effects that come with it. Elle Fanning has delivered a powerhouse performance from the very beginning here, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change before the end credits role.

You may know much of how this story ends, but is there still something to be gained from watching this episode? That’s what we will have to wait and see on…

Related – Get more news on The Girl from Plainville to date

What do you most want to see from The Girl From Plainville season 1 episode 8?

How do you envision that the finale is going to wrap some things up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







