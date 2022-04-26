Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale: New tease for Barba’s return!

For all of those out there who weren’t aware, the Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale could be one for the ages. After all, Barba is back!

If you did not see the reporting on the subject previously, Raul Esparza’s return to the show this time around will be different from his previous appearance. If you remember, the character last came back to represent Richard Wheatley — a controversial decision that led to huge consequences. His relationship with Benson was damaged, and that’s without even speaking to what he’s been up to since then.

We know that for the finale, Benson won’t be the one to get into contact with Barba for help with a difficult case; instead, it will be Amanda Rollins. The photo below comes from Peter Scanavino on Twitter — isn’t it nice to see Carisi and Barba back around each other again? Sure, we understand the the actors aren’t fully in-character in this picture, but it doesn’t quite matter.

This finale should feel both exciting and nostalgic, and the question then becomes whether or not it’s going to bleed over into the already-renewed season 24. Depending on how the story escalates, we wouldn’t mind if there was some sort of cliffhanger. We also wouldn’t mind something more on the Benson/Stabler front, though it’s not altogether clear if we’re going to see Christopher Meloni back for this big episode. He’s got plenty to contend with over on Organized Crime, and we’re still waiting to learn if that show is coming back.

Over the course of the next couple of weeks, we imagine we’ll hear a little bit more about the SVU finale and what the future holds. While you wait for that, we suggest you head over to the link here to get more insight on the next episode.

What do you most want to see on the Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale?

Are you glad to see Barba back in the fold? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







