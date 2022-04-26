Blue Bloods season 13 renewal official; Tom Selleck inks new deal

A week and a half away from the season 13 finale, there is no reason to worry about the future of Blue Bloods.

Today, CBS confirmed that they are bringing the long-running crime procedural back. According to Deadline, this move is tied to star Tom Selleck inking a new deal to stay on board. There were no specifics on the deal made available but as of late, the actor behind Frank Reagan has signed contracts on a yearly basis to return.

Here is what CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl had to say on the subject in a statement:

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13 … The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

Blue Bloods remains an essential part of the CBS lineup across the board; it has been the dominant force on Fridays for a better part of a decade, and it also performs well in DVR numbers, repeats, and in syndication all over the globe. There’s still no clear sign as to when the show will wrap up; our feeling is mostly that it will conclude whenever Selleck and the producers decide that it’s time to say goodbye. Hopefully, that’s not in the near future.

