The Resident season 5 episode 20 video: Did Kit propose to Bell?

Tonight is going to bring The Resident season 5 episode 20 to Fox, and we’ve got a feeling that this one will be a delight for fans of Kit and Bell. Watch the sneak peek below and tell us otherwise!

In this video (first shared by TV Insider), you can see an exchange that starts in a pretty serious way. Bruce Greenwood’s character is trying to figure out how to best update his will, and he wants to ensure that Kit is not left out in the cold. She may not need anything from him, but that doesn’t change how he feels about it!

One of the problems that Bell is running into here, though, is that Georgia doesn’t recognize common-law marriage, which leads to Kit suggesting that the two get married. It’s not exactly the most traditional proposal in the world! They have a laugh about it, but this is as close a marriage proposal as he’s going to get from her. She’s not about to get down on one knee!

Bell tells her that he wants to think about, and there’s such a relaxing playfulness about the scene that is so reassuring. He clearly loves her and with that in mind, there’s no concern that they won’t go the distance in our mind. We don’t think marrying her is something that he felt like he ever needed for them to be happy. Of course, we do still want to see a wedding! Bell’s undergone such a transformation since the start of the season and Kit has played a valuable role in that. These two are largely the heart of Chastain at this point.

