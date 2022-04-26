This Is Us season 6 episode 16 spoilers: A ‘Family Meeting’ lies ahead

This Is Us season 6 episode 16 may not be airing for another couple of weeks, but we do at least have an early look within at what’s coming.

The first thing worth noting here is the title: “Family Meeting.” Also, a short synopsis courtesy of NBC: “05/10/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three make a plan for Rebecca. TV-PG.” Based on all of this alone, it’s pretty clear that there is a painful story coming around the bend.

So what are we going to see throughout this story? Our assumption, whether it be right or wrong, is that this will take place in the aftermath of Kate’s second wedding. We already saw in it that Rebecca was having troubling differentiating Kevin from his father Jack, and Miguel noted that her condition was starting to worsen and worsen rapidly. She may be in a position now where she requires a different sort of care, and that could include more people around to help her around the clock.

There’s of course another question when it comes to Miguel himself. It’s still not clear if he’s going to be alive years down the road, as we’ve never seen him at Rebecca’s presumptive deathbed. If he’s not, Kate becomes the power of attorney at that point but given that she has two children, it’s hard for her to care for them and also care for her mother while still tackling a career. There could be some hard decisions that are coming.

We know that we’re getting close to the deathbed sequence, just as we’re also getting close to the end of the series. After all, on the other side of “Family Meeting” there are only two episodes left in the series. Get ready to cry — some of the most emotional stuff on this show is clearly right around the bend.

