Big Sky season 2 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Keys to the Kingdom’

Big Sky season 2 episode 16 is coming back from its extended hiatus on Thursday, May 5 — do you want a little more insight about it?

The first thing we can say about this story is the title: “Keys to the Kingdom.” We’ve seen a story build for most of the season involving Ren, Jag, and a number of other characters — also, we’ve seen a relationship develop between Jenny and Travis. There’s been a lot of development there, but it’s also clear there are some serious trust issues.

Below, you can take a look at the full Big Sky season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some more information all about it:

“Keys to the Kingdom” – Relationships are put to the test all over town as Jenny senses something is off with Travis; Ren and Jag’s suspicions of their father and Alicia grow; and Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor find themselves at a crossroads on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We don’t think that this episode is necessarily going to tie together every loose end in the world, mostly due to the fact that there are still a couple more stories on the other side. Yet, we also know that through this story, we’re going to see the stakes ratchet up. We imagine that a number of plots are going to come together by the end of the season, and we certainly hope that they do given the fact that Big Sky faces such an uncertain future. We just hope that we find out its fate, one way or another, before the final curtain drops here.

