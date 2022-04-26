New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: How long will Dr. Fuentes battle last?

For those who want things to be easy for Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam season 4 moving forward, we come bearing bad news: They won’t be.

Over the course of the better part of the past several episodes, we’ve seen Ryan Eggold’s character do just about everything in his power to take down Dr. Veronica Fuentes and make New Amsterdam the hospital he worked so hard to revamp. We still want that for him, but the reality remains that it’s not going to be easy. There are so many boxes that have to be checked, and so many of them involve the board more so than just Fuentes herself.

We can’t give you a precise end date on the Dr. Fuentes arc right now, but we can go ahead and say that it’s going to last until at least the second week in May. There are actually episodes airing on both May 9 and May 10, and we can go ahead and say that she is going to be a part of each one.

For Max, this entire situation has to be frustrating since we know what he desperately wants at this point: A chance to head off to London again and with that, better pursue his joy. Yet, he doesn’t want to leave New Amsterdam in a spot that is so tenuous. It’s what we admire about him, but simultaneously it is coming at a great cost to himself.

Given that season 5 of the NBC drama is slated to be the final one, we’d really like to have answers on Fuentes before this season concludes. With that, we could see a new arc for season 5 before the show ends up dropping the final curtain.

