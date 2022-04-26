Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Hit and Run’ details

Following tonight’s big episode, should you expect big things on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4? You could say that about every episode to come! Because this is the final season, we are in a spot where there is no looking back. We’ll have a chance to dive into deep stories that push us deeper to tragedy; we just hope there’s a little hope wedged in here as well.

The question that you really should wonder entering this episode is the same one you probably wondered entering the season: Just how far will Jimmy and Kim go to ensure they get what they want? Are they going to be on the same page?

New Better Call Saul video! Take a look below to see our most-recent episode review right now. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for some additional scoop.

To get a few more details about what you can see here, go ahead and check out the full Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 (“Hit and Run”) synopsis below:

Despite assurances from the cartel, Gus takes extreme measures to protect himself against looming threats; Kim and Jimmy enlist the help of a local pro to put on a show for Cliff Main; Howard seeks outside counsel.

By the end of the episode, we have a feeling that we’ll be inching closer to some answers on Kim’s future and what happens with Howard. Will we have all of them? Probably not. We don’t think Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould want to hand over all of the answers this early in the season. Our feeling is that we’ll get some sort of big reveal at the midway point, before the show goes on hiatus until the summer.

Also, we just lost Nacho — we won’t get too many shocking deaths right away, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







