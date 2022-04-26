Yellowstone season 5: What the premiere needs to show

While we may not know the Yellowstone season 5 premiere date at present, there are a few things we’re happy to be aware of in advance. There are 14 episodes coming, filming is kicking off next month, and the plan is to air the season in halves — with the first part coming later this summer.

So what does the premiere need to give us? How can Taylor Sheridan set the tone almost right away? There are some things we have in mind for that right now.

Where Jamie and Beth stand – We know that she is going to blackmail him to no end over him killing his biological father Garrett, which for the record is precisely what she wanted. We think she’s going to leverage this for a number of different things, and that may include forcing him to adopt his father’s platform for a potential gubernatorial run.

Are Jimmy and Emily still at the ranch? – It sounds like they’re going back to the Four Sixes and yet, both Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly are listed as series regulars. This complicates things, to say the least. We think they’ll be at the ranch for at least some span of time.

Where will Kayce stand? – Through a lot of season 4, the character found himself standing between two worlds. Can he continue to exist in both? What will the future hold for him?

What is John’s next move to save the ranch? – While some setbacks were resolved in season 4, Market Equities is still out there, and they weren’t the first people interested in taking the ranch. We have a hard time ultimately thinking that they will be the last.

We’re sure that the Paramount Network will reveal a few things in advance of the premiere airing, but let’s be realistic: They do love to keep their secrets as long as they can.

