SEAL Team season 6: When will it start filming?

We know that SEAL Team season 6 is going to be coming at Paramount+, just as there’s also some sort of movie in the works. Moving the show over to the streaming service may have been the best thing long-term for the show’s future, as it has allowed it to tell deeper, darker, and more intense stories. Also, there’s a chance it may not still be on the air were it at CBS.

Given that it’s been a while now since the season 5 finale arrived, it only makes sense to want more as soon as possible — that’s even more the case given that the show had one of the biggest cliffhangers out there! If you are wondering who survived that explosion, you’re far from alone! We can’t give you an answer to that, but we can at least offer an indication as to when production will kick off.

According to a report from TVLine, filming for the military drama will begin in late May, and the timing of that may be important for multiple reasons. For starters, it could allow Max Thieriot to stick around here — we know that he has a CBS pilot in Cal Fire but even if that show is ordered to series, the schedule may allow him to be on board as Clay for a significant chunk of time. It also allows Paramount+ to premiere the show a little bit earlier than they’d be able to otherwise.

Of course, the availability of just about every cast member is at this point dependent on whether or not they survived that cliffhanger, and we don’t want to guarantee anything at the moment. We’d feel almost reckless were we to do so!

