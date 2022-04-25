Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are you hoping to dive into some great stuff with season 1 episode 20? It goes without saying, but there’s a lot we want to see unfold moving forward! As we’re getting closer to the end of the season, we imagine that a lot of mysteries are going to become all the more important. To go along with that, we’re also going to be seeing some great personal stuff for Lucy and some other characters, as well.

Unfortunately, the CBS show is going to make you wait a little while to see some of this play out. There is no new episode tonight, and you’ll be waiting for “Nightwatch” until Monday, May 2 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This episode will then be followed by another hiatus on May 9, and then, you’ll have the final episodes of the season on May 16 and then May 23. Prepare yourselves accordingly!

In order to better set the stage now for what is coming next week, we suggest that you go ahead and view the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20 synopsis in full:

“Nightwatch” – When a navy seaman is involved in a murder, the NCIS team is called to work the case on their day off. Also, Lucy finds out Whistler turned down a promotion in D.C. to stay in Hawai’i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

To us, the most exciting part of this case may just be the team having to adjust their schedules on their day off. This is a chance to really learn a lot more about all of them — we see plenty of them on the job! It’s always fun to learn what they do away from it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 20?

Are you bummed that there is no new episode to dive into tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead, and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







