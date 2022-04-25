All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Service week

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 10, you’ll see a story about a wide array of different topics. At the center of many of them, though, could be giving back. “Move On” will be about service week and often in doing something like this, you come across things that you never would’ve expected.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE – Excited about service week, Simone channels all her volunteer efforts into her mentee and gets an idea for a bigger project and get assistance from some unexpected allies. Damon’s quest to learn his father’s connection to Celine has some surprising revelations. Keisha and Cam get into a conformation making Keisha realize she needs to continue to focus on self-improvement. Still reeling from what happened, Thea decides to confront her fears. Meanwhile, Amara learns who is out to get her, but doesn’t seem to get any support from the administration, rather she does get support from someone surprising. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#110). Original airdate 5/2/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Just as you would imagine there are a number of huge stories taking place within this episode. We’re excited for a lot of these and yet, we’re also still concerned about the long-term future. When the All American spin-off wasn’t given a season 2 renewal earlier this year, we weren’t surprised. It was still early on in its run and with that in mind, there was no reason to rush anything along. Now, however, things are a little bit different. It’s had a nice run at this point and we want to see some progress here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

