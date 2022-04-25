Walker, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki recovering after car accident

After days full of speculation, it looks as though Walker star Jared Padalecki is going to be okay.

This past weekend, the actor’s former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles broke the news that Jared was in a car accident at the show’s New Jersey Convention. (Jared had previously put out that he was unable to attend.) He made it clear that he had Padalecki’s permission to discuss it, and he went on to share a few more details:

“He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive — not only that, but he’s home recovering, which the fact that he’s not even in a hospital right now is like blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Jensen confirmed that there were no fatalities across the board in the crash, but we imagine that Jared will be feeling the aftereffects of this for some time. We know that Walker is not finished with production as of yet on this current season, so it remains to be seen if there will be any impact on filming here. The fact that the actor is recovering at home is a hopeful sign that he’ll be able to return to work soon — of course, his health and safety always has to come soon.

For those unaware, Jared and Jensen regularly attend fan conventions all over the world for Supernatural, even after the series finale wrapped up the story more than a year ago. The two remain close, and Jensen even directed an episode of Walker a little earlier this season. There’s always a chance he could guest star there down the road but, for now, you can prepare to see him as Soldier Boy on The Boys season 3 later this summer.

We’ll have more news on the future of Walker over at the link here. For now, let’s all continue to send Jared all the well-wishes possible for a speedy recovery! We can’t imagine how scary a situation this must have been for all parties involved. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







