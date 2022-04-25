9-1-1 season 5 episode 16 spoilers: The call center’s on fire!

Next week on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 16, you’re going to see the team tackling a situation that is close to home. To be specific, we’re talking about the Call Center itself! This is meant to be the place that helps to resolve crises; yet, over the course of “May Day,” it will be catching fire itself. Who do you call when the Call Center is unavailable? Well, probably another Call Center … but this story should be interesting just because there are a lot of people there we love. Everyone has to be okay, right?

For a few more details on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

The 118 races to the rescue when the 9-1-1 Call Center goes up in flames. Then, Bobby risks his life to save a trapped May and Claudette, Buck and Eddie work together to help an injured electrician and Chimney and his brother team up as firefighters for the first time in the all-new “May Day” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-516) (TV-14 L, V)

There is a lot of stuff that we love about the idea of Buck and Eddie working together again! We know that this story’s been tough on a lot of people out there, mostly because we love seeing these two characters work together. It’s tricky not being able to see that, but this episode should be a return to form. There are also two more stories coming after the fact here, so we have a good feeling that there’s going to be a lot of big stuff before we get to the end of the season.

For those wondering, we’re absolutely aware that the show hasn’t been renewed for another season yet. That just feels like a formality.

