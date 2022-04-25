All American season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Trouble for Spencer, Olivia?

As you prepare for All American season 4 episode 17 on The CW next week, there’s something else you should also brace for: Bumps in the road.

Is it clear that Spencer and Olivia love each other? Absolutely, and we don’t think that there is any doubt in that. Yet, they’ve changed a lot since graduation and have been focusing on some different things. That means that there’s obviously going to be a strain put on their relationship. We’ll see a lot of that surface further on season 4 episode 17 titled “Hate Me Now,” and it’s going to come down to if they can get past it. We hope that they can, be we also recognize that there are no guarantees here.

Want to get a few more details all about what the future could theoretically hold? Then we hope you take a look at the full season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

REEVALUATING – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) are forced to acknowledge how much they have changed after some quality time together doesn’t go smoothly putting a strain on their relationship. On a road trip to San Diego, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) helps Layla (Greta Onieogou) to gain the courage to get the closure she needs. Asher (Cody Christian) turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice after he gets a big opportunity that might cost him more than he bargained for when it comes to his friendships. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) come to an agreement on how to navigate their new situation. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Obiageli Odimegwu & Spencer Paysinger (#417). Original airdate 5/2/2022.

There are a few episodes still after this one coming up, so we wouldn’t make any assumptions that where people are now is where they are going to be down the road. There’s a lot of room for change ahead!

