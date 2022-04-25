Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Final five Veto Ceremony results

The final five Veto Ceremony took place today in the Big Brother Canada 10 house — so was there anything altogether shocking that happened?

Well, not so much. Haleena didn’t use her Power of Veto and with that, Josh and Jacey-Lynne remain on the block. One of them will leave the game on Thursday, and we still think it’s up in the air.

For a lot of yesterday, it felt like Kevin and Haleena (the two people voting this week) were going to be taking out their own ally in Josh, but it seems like they’ve come back around to taking out Jacey in a few days. There’s already a lot of debate as to if this is something Kevin wanted from the start, and he just wanted Haleena to think she had authority over this decision over time. Kevin’s an outstanding player, but we need to get some diary-room sessions from him before we fully buy into this 100%. We don’t want to fully craft narratives here, but we do think that it benefits him more to keep Josh in the game than it does Haleena. Jacey-Lynne could target Kevin earlier, after all.

Yet, if Haleena is really just interested in getting to the final two with Kevin, this move does make sense. Jacey-Lynne has shown she can win competitions and in high-pressure situations. The one concern with Josh is that he already won a memory comp, and there are a ton of those coming late in the game. Betty is also no slouch, but there’s nothing that can be done about her this week with her being HoH.

All in all, we’re starting to feel like there’s a really fascinating endgame being set up and we’re really curious to see how it unfolds.

