Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting season 19 episode 19 on the air in just a matter of hours? There’s a lot to be excited about moving forward.

Unfortunately, here’s where we have to share some of the bad news: You’re not going to have a chance to see anything more tonight. There is no installment on the air and instead, the plan is for the show to return with “The Brat Pack” on May 2. From there, you’re going to have another hiatus on May 9, and then installments to close things out on May 16 leading into the big finale on May 23.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on this past episode of the show. After you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead on the series and we don’t want you to miss them.

So what do you have to look forward to here? Well, the NCIS season 19 episode 19 synopsis gives you a good sense of some of that:

“The Brat Pack” – NCIS investigates a ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, Special Agent McGee forms a bond with one of the teens, Teagan Fields (Cay Ryan Murray), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Sean Murray’s daughter guest stars.

It’s clear just based on reading this that we’re poised to get a great episode for McGee coming soon, and we couldn’t be more excited about that. Beyond just McGee, though, we tend to think that it’s going to be an even bigger episode for Sean Murray as an actor. There aren’t many opportunities that you get to do something like this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







