The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 spoilers: Who is Laszlo Jankowics?

Friday night’s new The Blacklist season 9 episode 18 carries with it the title of “Laszlo Jankowics” — so what is going to happen here?

We know that in terms of the larger story, there is one thing people are curious about more so than anything else: What’s going on in terms of Mr. Kaplan.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below for some thoughts on this past episode of the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Is this character still alive? Personally, we don’t think so — there’s just not a lot of evidence for it. Also, we tend to think that Reddington would have checked to make sure she was dead after jumping in the water. We do think, however, that he will be searching for answers as to who Kaplan potentially told about her secret safe that she most-likely got together prior to her death. Is this where the title Blacklister comes into play?

On his own, Laszlo may not be necessarily all that exciting. however, you have to remember that back in season 6, we had an episode titled “Marko Jankowics.” We don’t think it’s that much of a coincidence that we’ve got two characters with the same last name just a few seasons apart. There could be a clue as to his role based on that; or, if nothing else this is another opportunity for the show to nod to its past. With Kaplan, it’s clear that the writers are doing this at just about every turn.

Ultimately, let’s hope that we’re getting a big reveal by the end of the season — we don’t need the person responsible for Liz’s death to linger here forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







