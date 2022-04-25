The Rookie season 4 episode 20 promo: Is the city being shut down?

The Rookie season 4 episode 20 is set to arrive on ABC this weekend and with that, we’ll get closure on the FBI storyline. We’ve got another appearance in here from Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, and she and Nolan could be tasked with a challenge like no other.

Basically, these two characters are front-and-center for an explosive plot that could shut down all of Los Angeles and if they make the wrong choice, a lot of lives could end up being caught in the crosshairs. The high stakes are hyped up dramatically in the promo below, and it seems like many of the show’s main characters will be roped into this in some shape or form.

For those who haven’t heard too much about this story as of late, episode 20 is the second half of a two-part backdoor pilot for a new, FBI-centric show starring Nash. We know that in the moment, a show like this can get somewhat confusing when you’re trying to understand why there are so many new characters. Just know that there is a specific purpose to it, and that is something that we’re going to see play out through at least the rest of this upcoming episode.

As for whether or not Simone’s story is going to turn into a full-fledged show, it’s a little too early to know anything for sure! We do think the odds are good for that, especially in the fall when ABC doesn’t have a lot of other stuff on the air on Sunday nights — beyond, of course, the flagship show. That could at least offer them a chance to give a show like Nash’s a trial run before another potential season of American Idol comes on in 2023.

