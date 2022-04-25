Better Call Saul season 6 episode 3: The immediate concern

There are a few different things that we know are coming up through the rest of Better Call Saul season 6. We’ll see Jimmy eventually with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, just as we’re also going to understand further what happened to Kim.

Yet, we have to take this journey one step at a time, as there are so many different things that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are going to be bringing to the table. For the sake of tonight’s episode, we want to focus in on one thing in particular, and it’s tied to what we saw in the closing seconds of episode 2.

Who was following Jimmy and Kim? This is one of the few mysteries we don’t have a clear answer to at the moment, and this is something that will inevitably play a huge role in what’s coming up. We’ve seen Kim ask in the promo if someone is building a case against Jimmy and for now, it’s easy to connect some of the dots in this way. Figuring out who this is needs to be top priority for the two of them since otherwise, everything falls apart and it may interfere with what they’re trying to get in terms of the sandpiper money.

In general, we’re expecting this episode to be a series of surprising events and we’re looking forward to seeing where things go from start to finish here. Here’s one theory that we’re at least pondering over for the time being: What if it is Kim that someone is building a case against rather than Jimmy? It’d 100% be a surprising twist…

