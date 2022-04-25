This Is Us season 6 episode 14: The purpose of Arielle, the wedding singer

Tomorrow night This Is Us season 6 episode 14 is going to air on NBC, and we already have a sense of some of what is coming. Kevin Pearson is trying to figure out who the perfect person is for him romantically, and there are a few choices. We’ve made the case for Sophie and then Cassidy, and now, let’s get into the mystery of Arielle the wedding singer.

Is it really possible that the show will pair Justin Hartley’s character with someone we literally just met? Or, is there a larger purpose to all of this?

What we would say at the moment is that first and foremost, this is a show that loves to surprise. They’ve also done it once this season with Nicky where a complete stranger ends up being a future romantic partner. It can work, and we know there’s a pretty big-name performer in Katie Lowes (Scandal) playing the part of Arielle.

Now that we’ve said that, the fact that we’ve already seen a similar story with Nicky makes this a little more unlikely. We do think there’s a connection between Kevin and Arielle, but it may not be what anyone expects. She alludes in the promo to be really good at reading people, and we imagine that stems from performing at a lot of weddings over the years. We think she could be more of a sage to Kevin that a future romantic partner — she has an outside, unbiased perspective on his life. There may be a mutual attraction, but she could also realize there are other people clearly on his mind. We do think she’s going to be important in this journey; we just don’t think she’s going to be the person at the end of it.

