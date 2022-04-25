Transplant season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Scars’

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Transplant season 2 episode 8? This story carries with it the title of “Scars,” and a few things are already clear.

Take, for starters, the fact that this episode could be incredibly personal for Bash — let’s just say that a patient could end up bringing back a number of memories.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Transplant season 2 episode 8 synopsis — it includes news on what we’ve already discussed, plus a few other stories taking place across the board here:

05/01/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Bash’s past weighs heavily on him as he fights for an emancipated teenager with a failing kidney. Mags treats a baby with a complicated heart condition. Theo is surprised by a young asthma patient’s brazen mother. After a patient’s parent makes waves, Bishop advises Bash to play it safe. TV-14

How are the ratings?

We wish we had more positive news to report on this front, but this is not the same surprise hit that it was with season. We’re talking about a show averaging a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.1 million live viewers a week.

While it’d be great to see Transplant doing better, it’s clear that this is mostly the result of scheduling. For season 1, the Canadian drama had a prime timeslot with other shows displaced by the global health crisis. Season 2, meanwhile, is buried late on Sundays with very little insofar as a lead-in goes. We know that the show’s future in Canada could be somewhat independent of how it does in America — it’s already been renewed by CTV! Whether or not it comes down south again to America remains to be seen. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more on that.

